Maven Securities LTD Decreases Stake in Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS)

Maven Securities LTD reduced its holdings in Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 528,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 621,085 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD owned approximately 0.57% of Drive Shack worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Drive Shack by 27.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,888,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,061,000 after buying an additional 408,755 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Drive Shack by 38.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 202,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 56,300 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Drive Shack by 31.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 601,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 144,529 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Drive Shack by 4.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 182,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 8,155 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Drive Shack during the first quarter worth about $1,240,000. 52.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Drive Shack stock opened at $2.67 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.93. The company has a market capitalization of $245.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 1.46. Drive Shack Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $4.02.

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $73.88 million during the quarter.

Separately, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Drive Shack in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

Drive Shack Profile

Drive Shack, Inc engages in the management of golf-related leisure and social entertainment venues and courses. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Golf Properties, Entertainment Golf Venues, and Corporate. The Traditional Golf Properties segment manages and owns golf properties. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment plans to open a chain of gold, competition, dining, and fun.

