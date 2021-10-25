MediShares (MDS) Achieves Market Cap of $7.21 Million

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. One MediShares coin can currently be bought for $0.0055 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. MediShares has a total market cap of $7.21 million and approximately $2.24 million worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MediShares has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.01 or 0.00051029 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00005079 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.21 or 0.00107157 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.52 or 0.00211283 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00010850 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

MediShares Coin Profile

MediShares (MDS) is a coin. It launched on November 25th, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,310,099,624 coins. The official message board for MediShares is weibo.com/MediShares . MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MediShares is www.medishares.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Medishares is an Ethereum-based mutual aid marketplace. MDS is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on MediShares' platform. “

MediShares Coin Trading

