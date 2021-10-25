Mooncoin Trading Down 2.6% This Week (MOON)

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. In the last seven days, Mooncoin has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mooncoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mooncoin has a total market capitalization of $6.77 million and approximately $140.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $195.52 or 0.00310408 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00005186 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000493 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Mooncoin Coin Profile

MOON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 227,490,931,370 coins. The official website for Mooncoin is mooncoin.com . The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Mooncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mooncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mooncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

