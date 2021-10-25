Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Odey Asset Management Group Ltd

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd reduced its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley makes up about 1.0% of Odey Asset Management Group Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $4,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 37.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,320,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,679,823,000 after buying an additional 4,979,125 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $327,957,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1,749.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,959,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,077,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745,744 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $197,552,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,864,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $985,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.26.

MS stock traded up $0.31 on Monday, hitting $102.11. 27,062 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,935,243. The stock has a market cap of $186.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.92 and a 200-day moving average of $93.22. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $46.55 and a 1-year high of $105.95.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.30. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

