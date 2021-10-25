Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Holdings Raised by Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,452,447 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,000 shares during the quarter. Mplx accounts for approximately 6.1% of Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Mplx worth $43,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MPLX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mplx during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mplx during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Mplx by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mplx during the 2nd quarter worth about $168,000. 26.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MPLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.96 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Mplx in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. US Capital Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mplx in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Mplx in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Mplx from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mplx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.12.

MPLX traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.92. 18,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,171,365. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Mplx Lp has a 1 year low of $16.47 and a 1 year high of $31.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.50. The firm has a market cap of $31.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.85.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.66. Mplx had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Mplx’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.89%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.70%.

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets; and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S), and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products and water.

