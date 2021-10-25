Mudrick Capital Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Mudrick Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 150,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,476,000. Ally Financial makes up approximately 0.8% of Mudrick Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALLY. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 123.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 4,925.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 134.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 92.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ally Financial from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Ally Financial from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Ally Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Stephens downgraded Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.56.

NYSE:ALLY opened at $50.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.71. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.86 and a 1 year high of $56.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 37.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 33.00%.

In other news, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $129,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,306,349.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,625 shares of company stock worth $1,879,833. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

