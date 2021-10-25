Name Change Token Price Reaches $0.0871 on Top Exchanges (NCT)

Name Change Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. Name Change Token has a total market cap of $4.52 million and $74,655.00 worth of Name Change Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Name Change Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0871 or 0.00000139 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Name Change Token has traded 9.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.16 or 0.00051151 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002714 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68.29 or 0.00108615 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.48 or 0.00213897 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00005005 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00010896 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Name Change Token Profile

Name Change Token is a coin. It was first traded on January 28th, 2021. Name Change Token’s total supply is 51,935,307 coins. Name Change Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Buying and Selling Name Change Token

