Nasdacoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $9,696.00 (NSD)

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. One Nasdacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Nasdacoin has traded up 10.1% against the US dollar. Nasdacoin has a total market capitalization of $157,970.48 and approximately $9,696.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Nasdacoin

Nasdacoin (NSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 26,223,358 coins. The official website for Nasdacoin is nasdacoin.io. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Nasdacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nasdacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nasdacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

