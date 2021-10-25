NFT Alley Price Down 7.7% Over Last 7 Days (ALLEY)

NFT Alley (CURRENCY:ALLEY) traded 18.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 25th. One NFT Alley coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000597 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NFT Alley has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. NFT Alley has a market capitalization of $194,362.34 and $306,860.00 worth of NFT Alley was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NFT Alley alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001590 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.08 or 0.00070104 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.55 or 0.00080406 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.56 or 0.00102688 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,042.84 or 1.00269834 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,198.09 or 0.06677073 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00021445 BTC.

NFT Alley Coin Profile

NFT Alley’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 517,457 coins. NFT Alley’s official Twitter account is @nft_alley

Buying and Selling NFT Alley

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Alley directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT Alley should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFT Alley using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Alley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT Alley and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.