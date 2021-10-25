NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.960-$1.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.130. The company issued revenue guidance of -.NorthWestern also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.43-3.58 EPS.

Shares of NWE stock traded down $0.40 on Monday, reaching $56.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 637 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,206. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.45. NorthWestern has a 12-month low of $50.75 and a 12-month high of $70.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $298.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.31 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Research analysts expect that NorthWestern will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is 74.03%.

NWE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut NorthWestern from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp raised their price target on NorthWestern from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.00.

In related news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $185,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Curtis T. Pohl sold 2,000 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total value of $127,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,100 shares of company stock valued at $381,955. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NorthWestern stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 215,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,708 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.42% of NorthWestern worth $12,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.