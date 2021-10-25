Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Stock Position Lifted by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,054,318 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272,718 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.50% of Nutanix worth $40,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 6.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,178,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $733,016,000 after buying an additional 1,159,346 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 9.0% in the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 18,769,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $498,527,000 after buying an additional 1,544,339 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 1.4% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,491,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,460,000 after buying an additional 48,400 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 25.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,953,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,874,000 after buying an additional 593,266 shares during the period. Finally, Crosslink Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 10.4% in the first quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 2,151,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,151,000 after buying an additional 203,320 shares during the period. 73.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NTNX stock opened at $35.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.77. Nutanix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.07 and a fifty-two week high of $44.50.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $390.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.70 million. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on Nutanix from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 16th. Northland Securities upped their target price on Nutanix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a report on Monday, October 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutanix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.33.

In other Nutanix news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 3,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $138,868.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $827,412.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Duston Williams sold 19,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $807,084.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 256,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,697,294.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 173,044 shares of company stock valued at $6,792,459. 6.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It engages in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

