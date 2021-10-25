O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.30-0.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.33. O-I Glass also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.300-$0.350 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OI. TheStreet raised shares of O-I Glass from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of O-I Glass from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of O-I Glass from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.63.

Shares of O-I Glass stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,342,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,745. O-I Glass has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.75.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. O-I Glass had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 76.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that O-I Glass will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

