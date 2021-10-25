O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) announced its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 76.08% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. O-I Glass updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.300-$0.350 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $0.30-0.35 EPS.

Shares of O-I Glass stock traded down $0.35 on Monday, reaching $13.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,342,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,745. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.86. O-I Glass has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $19.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on O-I Glass in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised O-I Glass from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist assumed coverage on O-I Glass in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on O-I Glass in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.63.

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

