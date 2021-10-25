Ocean Protocol Price Tops $0.90 (OCEAN)

Ocean Protocol (CURRENCY:OCEAN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 25th. One Ocean Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.90 or 0.00001431 BTC on major exchanges. Ocean Protocol has a market cap of $551.78 million and approximately $26.86 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ocean Protocol has traded up 9.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ocean Protocol alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.16 or 0.00051151 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68.29 or 0.00108615 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $134.48 or 0.00213897 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00005005 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00010896 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Ocean Protocol Profile

OCEAN is a coin. It launched on April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 coins. The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @oceanprotocol . The official message board for Ocean Protocol is blog.oceanprotocol.com . The official website for Ocean Protocol is oceanprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is an ecosystem for the data economy and associated services, with a tokenized service layer that securely exposes data, storage, compute and algorithms for consumption. Users of the data will pay to access these sources with cryptocurrency. The marketplaces built on Ocean Protocol will allow data. Ocean Protocol claims to help developers build marketplaces and other apps to privately & securely publish, exchange, and consume data. On September 27, 2020 Ocean Protocol Foundation initiated a hard fork of the Ocean Token contract as described in this announcement. All Ocean token balances from the previous contract are reflected on Ocean new token contract. Etherscan has recognized the new contract and wallet balances can be verified on Etherscan’s website. “

Buying and Selling Ocean Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ocean Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ocean Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ocean Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ocean Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ocean Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.