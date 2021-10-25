Odey Asset Management Group Ltd Acquires New Holdings in HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR)

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd purchased a new stake in HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 77,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,276,000. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd owned 0.15% of HeadHunter Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HHR. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in HeadHunter Group during the second quarter worth $2,682,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in HeadHunter Group during the second quarter worth $1,071,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in HeadHunter Group during the second quarter worth $4,973,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in HeadHunter Group by 363.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 159,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,741,000 after buying an additional 124,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in HeadHunter Group during the second quarter worth $256,000. 51.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HHR traded up $0.90 on Monday, hitting $57.19. The stock had a trading volume of 194,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,463. HeadHunter Group PLC has a twelve month low of $22.80 and a twelve month high of $58.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.73.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. HeadHunter Group had a net margin of 29.03% and a return on equity of 113.81%. The company had revenue of $54.04 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HeadHunter Group PLC will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HHR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of HeadHunter Group from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

About HeadHunter Group

HeadHunter Group Plc engages in the provision and development of online recruitment platform. It provides both job seekers and employers with a range of human resource value added services. It operates through the Russia and Other segments. The Other segment includes operations in Belarus, Kazakhstan, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Ukraine, and Azerbaijan.

