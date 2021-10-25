Odey Asset Management Group Ltd Acquires Shares of 10,807 Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,807 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $2,968,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in SEA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in SEA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SEA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SEA by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 188 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 52.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SE stock traded down $13.07 on Monday, reaching $342.23. 41,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,651,255. The stock has a market cap of $184.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.25 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $329.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $286.77. Sea Limited has a 1-year low of $155.10 and a 1-year high of $372.70.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 64.29% and a negative net margin of 26.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 158.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SE. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on SEA from $335.00 to $424.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Cowen boosted their price target on SEA from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $325.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.75.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

