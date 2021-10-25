Odey Asset Management Group Ltd Acquires Shares of 206,393 Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG)

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 206,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,000. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd owned 0.05% of Yatsen at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Yatsen during the second quarter valued at $830,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Yatsen during the second quarter valued at $1,114,000. Oasis Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Yatsen by 2.9% during the second quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Yatsen by 142.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,368,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,828,000 after buying an additional 804,757 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Yatsen during the second quarter valued at $203,000. 29.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YSG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Yatsen in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yatsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.30.

Shares of Yatsen stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.14. 14,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,919,866. Yatsen Holding Limited has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $25.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.79.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $236.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.76 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

About Yatsen

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

