Odey Asset Management Group Ltd Buys 1,300 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,500 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $460.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.83.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $483.08. 7,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,200,694. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $307.00 and a 12-month high of $485.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $213.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.30, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $453.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $413.04.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

