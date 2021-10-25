Odey Asset Management Group Ltd Buys Shares of 11,000 PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,206,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 1,178.2% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 2,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 24.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,799 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in PayPal by 600.3% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 9,433 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 8,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in PayPal by 1.9% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,939,734 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $471,046,000 after purchasing an additional 36,119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $10.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $250.67. 288,333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,654,527. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $273.87 and a 200 day moving average of $273.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.81 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The company has a market cap of $294.55 billion, a PE ratio of 58.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PYPL. Barclays lifted their target price on PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.92.

In other news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,219,044.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,314 shares of company stock worth $11,463,923 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.