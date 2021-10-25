Odey Asset Management Group Ltd Buys Shares of 122,357 Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE)

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd bought a new stake in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 122,357 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,639,000. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd owned 0.15% of Ferro as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOE. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferro during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ferro during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferro during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ferro during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Ferro during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

Get Ferro alerts:

NYSE:FOE traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.77. 597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,196. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Ferro Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.49 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.55.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. Ferro had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 21.14%. The business had revenue of $294.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Ferro Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ferro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

About Ferro

Ferro Corp. engages in the business of manufacturing specialty materials. Its products include frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses and other specialty coatings. The company was founded by Harry D.

See Also: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Ferro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.