Odey Asset Management Group Ltd Buys Shares of 123,749 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 123,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,178,000. 360 DigiTech comprises approximately 1.2% of Odey Asset Management Group Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd owned about 0.08% of 360 DigiTech at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in 360 DigiTech by 2,076.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in 360 DigiTech by 400.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. regents capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on QFIN. Citigroup reduced their price target on 360 DigiTech from $43.67 to $24.99 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. CLSA dropped their target price on 360 DigiTech from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded 360 DigiTech from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:QFIN traded down $0.30 on Monday, reaching $22.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,102,817. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.54.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.52 by $2.51. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 51.83% and a net margin of 36.45%. The firm had revenue of $619.76 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

360 DigiTech Profile

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

