Odey Asset Management Group Ltd Buys Shares of 1,512,000 Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd bought a new stake in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,512,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,727,000. Shaw Communications makes up 9.8% of Odey Asset Management Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd owned 0.32% of Shaw Communications as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SJR. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 318.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. 52.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SJR stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,942. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.98. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.12 and a 52 week high of $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 0.71.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shaw Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.42.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

