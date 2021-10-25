Odey Asset Management Group Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 816,593 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,588 shares during the period. Euronav comprises about 1.7% of Odey Asset Management Group Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd owned about 0.40% of Euronav worth $7,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EURN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Euronav by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,334,142 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $59,034,000 after acquiring an additional 107,152 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Euronav by 57.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,813,061 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $44,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759,799 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its holdings in Euronav by 26.8% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 3,800,426 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $35,420,000 after purchasing an additional 802,817 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in Euronav by 22.0% during the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,805,649 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $26,149,000 after purchasing an additional 505,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Euronav by 11.7% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,916,088 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,858,000 after purchasing an additional 200,546 shares during the period. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EURN. Oddo Bhf raised Euronav from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. ING Group upgraded Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Euronav from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Euronav in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Shares of NYSE:EURN traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $10.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,033. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08. Euronav NV has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $11.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.95.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The shipping company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). Euronav had a negative net margin of 28.67% and a negative return on equity of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $74.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.35 million. Equities analysts expect that Euronav NV will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Euronav’s payout ratio is currently 3.56%.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of Crude Oil Tankers (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operation (FpSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

