Odey Asset Management Group Ltd Has $3.77 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd trimmed its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 55.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 0.8% of Odey Asset Management Group Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.7% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.2% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.6% in the first quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPM has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.56.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $172.20. 91,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,431,622. The stock has a market capitalization of $514.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.94. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $95.24 and a 52-week high of $172.30.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 45.05%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

