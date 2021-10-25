Odey Asset Management Group Ltd Increases Holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 3,602.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97,299 shares during the quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $2,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BHC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 21.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 5.0% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 3.5% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 15,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 0.8% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 66,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 1.1% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bausch Health Companies stock traded up $0.30 on Monday, hitting $29.02. The stock had a trading volume of 18,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,111,135. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.08 and a 52-week high of $34.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55. The stock has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.22.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 1,271.62% and a negative net margin of 15.18%. Analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Schutter Richard U. De purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.01 per share, for a total transaction of $250,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 317,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,930,896.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.40.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

