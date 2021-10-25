Odey Asset Management Group Ltd Invests $1.24 Million in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS)

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd purchased a new position in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 22,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Domtar by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 85,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after buying an additional 7,470 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Domtar by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,719,000 after purchasing an additional 6,951 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Domtar during the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Domtar by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 295,251 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Domtar by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 894,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,056,000 after purchasing an additional 83,049 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UFS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.78. 7,739 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 871,856. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -21.48 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Domtar Co. has a 52 week low of $22.70 and a 52 week high of $55.49.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). Domtar had a negative net margin of 3.58% and a positive return on equity of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Domtar Co. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UFS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Domtar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Domtar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $55.50 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Domtar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.50.

Domtar Corp. engages in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of fiber-based products, which includes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products. It operates through the Pulp and Paper segment, which involved in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of communication, specialty and packaging papers, as well as softwood, fluff, and hardwood market pulp.

