Odey Asset Management Group Ltd Invests $2.51 Million in Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN)

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 110,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,506,000. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd owned about 0.92% of Marlin Business Services as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. S. Muoio & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Marlin Business Services during the second quarter worth about $1,285,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Marlin Business Services by 18.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,990,000 after acquiring an additional 27,282 shares during the last quarter. Western Standard LLC lifted its holdings in Marlin Business Services by 106.5% in the second quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 708,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,128,000 after acquiring an additional 365,530 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marlin Business Services by 55.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 13,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Marlin Business Services in the second quarter worth about $245,000. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marlin Business Services alerts:

NASDAQ MRLN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 555 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,581. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.82. Marlin Business Services Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.67 and a 52 week high of $23.24. The stock has a market cap of $267.70 million, a PE ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.13.

Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Marlin Business Services had a net margin of 39.87% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The firm had revenue of $17.17 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%.

About Marlin Business Services

Marlin Business Services Corp. provides credit products and services to small businesses. Its products and services include loans and leases for the acquisition of commercial equipment and working capital loans. The company was founded on August 5, 2003 and is headquartered in Mount Laurel, NJ.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Marlin Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marlin Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.