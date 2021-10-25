Odey Asset Management Group Ltd Makes New Investment in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD)

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 60,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of PPD in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in PPD by 77.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPD in the second quarter valued at $59,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPD in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of PPD in the second quarter valued at $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PPD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded PPD to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPD presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

PPD stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $47.07. The company had a trading volume of 3,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,964,043. PPD, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.54 and a 1 year high of $47.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.59. The company has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.22.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. PPD had a negative return on equity of 53.95% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PPD, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

