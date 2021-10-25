Odey Asset Management Group Ltd Makes New Investment in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,613,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys by 9.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys by 2.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 22,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,488,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys by 3,345.5% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys by 34.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 111,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,534,000 after purchasing an additional 28,604 shares in the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SNPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Westpark Capital started coverage on Synopsys in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.67.

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $1,411,254.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,058,934. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Roy Vallee sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.00, for a total transaction of $3,340,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,419,826. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 333,637 shares of company stock valued at $105,479,027. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNPS stock traded up $0.91 on Monday, hitting $322.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 616 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,299. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.20 and a fifty-two week high of $340.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $313.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.08.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 15.03%. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

