Odey Asset Management Group Ltd Purchases New Shares in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 51,592 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NUAN. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Buckhead Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Robert Weideman sold 215,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $11,884,040.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NUAN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.10. 6,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,157,249. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.05 and a twelve month high of $55.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.10 and a 200 day moving average of $54.03. The stock has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of -423.92 and a beta of 1.25.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). Nuance Communications had a positive return on equity of 9.04% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $336.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Nuance Communications Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc is the pioneer in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The firm delivers solutions that understand, analyze and respond to people, amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Enterprise, and Other.

