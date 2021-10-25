Odey Asset Management Group Ltd Purchases Shares of 40,000 DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd purchased a new stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,087,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DKNG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,551,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,960,000 after buying an additional 5,184,055 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 2nd quarter worth about $365,000. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 2nd quarter worth about $602,000. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 56,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after buying an additional 7,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,527,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,690,000 after buying an additional 695,110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DKNG. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of DraftKings from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of DraftKings from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.05.

In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 333,334 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.33, for a total value of $16,443,366.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 50,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $2,466,719.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,699,635.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,749,286 shares of company stock worth $262,754,928. 62.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:DKNG traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.57. 77,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,717,310. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.90 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38. The company has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 2.10.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.15). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 55.33% and a negative net margin of 118.88%. The business had revenue of $297.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.84 million. On average, analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

