Odey Asset Management Group Ltd Sells 5,962 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd trimmed its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,669,474 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 5,962 shares during the quarter. Barrick Gold makes up about 7.8% of Odey Asset Management Group Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd owned 0.09% of Barrick Gold worth $34,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 1,025.3% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 7,692.3% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,026 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GOLD traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.66. The company had a trading volume of 92,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,340,689. The firm has a market cap of $34.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $29.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.09.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 19.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 31.30%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$42.50 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

