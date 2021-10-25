Odey Asset Management Group Ltd Sells 67,212 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd lowered its holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 39.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 67,212 shares during the quarter. AGCO comprises about 3.0% of Odey Asset Management Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd owned 0.13% of AGCO worth $13,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AGCO. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 1.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in AGCO by 3.1% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 3,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in AGCO by 0.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 3.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 4.9% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AGCO alerts:

Shares of NYSE AGCO traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $130.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,014. AGCO Co. has a 12-month low of $74.76 and a 12-month high of $158.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $131.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.33.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 21.26%. On average, equities analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.26%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on AGCO from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AGCO from $170.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on AGCO from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.36.

In other AGCO news, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $242,147.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,814.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Hans Bernd Veltmaat sold 5,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $698,314.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 125,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,366,585.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Profile

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.