Odey Asset Management Group Ltd Takes $1.69 Million Position in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELY. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. 61.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ELY traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.51. 734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,110,538. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 2.10. Callaway Golf has a 1 year low of $14.62 and a 1 year high of $37.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.76 and a 200 day moving average of $31.03.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.37. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 207.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Callaway Golf will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ELY shares. Compass Point raised Callaway Golf from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Callaway Golf from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Callaway Golf from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet downgraded Callaway Golf from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.70.

In other Callaway Golf news, major shareholder Pep Tg Investments Lp sold 4,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $127,144,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

