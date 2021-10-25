Odey Asset Management Group Ltd Takes $2.08 Million Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd bought a new stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 98,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Under Armour during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Under Armour during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Under Armour during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Under Armour by 138.2% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Under Armour during the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

UAA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Under Armour from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 target price on Under Armour in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on Under Armour from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Under Armour in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Under Armour presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.89.

NYSE UAA traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.71. 3,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,442,297. The stock has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.06. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.12 and a 1 year high of $26.45.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 6.62%. Under Armour’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

