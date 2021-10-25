Odey Asset Management Group Ltd Takes $3.55 Million Position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 183,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,546,000. Livent comprises 0.8% of Odey Asset Management Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd owned 0.11% of Livent at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Livent during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Livent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Livent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Livent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Livent by 20.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 4,300 shares of Livent stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total value of $100,276.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LTHM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Livent from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Livent from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Livent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Vertical Research raised Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Livent in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Livent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.34.

NYSE LTHM traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.41. 2,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,013,389. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -280.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.73. Livent Co. has a 1 year low of $9.88 and a 1 year high of $27.45.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Livent had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $102.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Livent Co. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Livent Profile

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

