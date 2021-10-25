Odey Asset Management Group Ltd Takes $3.65 Million Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,648,000. MercadoLibre makes up approximately 0.8% of Odey Asset Management Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MELI. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 240.0% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the second quarter worth $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at $35,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 29 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras purchased 845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,783.32 per share, with a total value of $1,506,905.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI traded up $35.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,539.27. 1,088 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,045. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,773.45 and its 200 day moving average is $1,597.58. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $1,192.14 and a one year high of $2,020.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.52 billion, a PE ratio of -30,075.60 and a beta of 1.51.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on MELI. DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,672.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,100.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,941.29.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

