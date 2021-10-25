Odey Asset Management Group Ltd Takes Position in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,296,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,564,000. Stellantis accounts for 5.7% of Odey Asset Management Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd owned about 0.06% of Stellantis at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the first quarter worth $1,918,142,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Stellantis in the first quarter valued at about $490,971,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Stellantis in the first quarter valued at about $190,103,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Stellantis in the first quarter valued at about $212,985,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the second quarter worth about $207,091,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STLA traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.19. 50,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,848,735. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.12. Stellantis has a 52 week low of $12.11 and a 52 week high of $21.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.32.

STLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Erste Group initiated coverage on Stellantis in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stellantis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

