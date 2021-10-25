Odey Asset Management Group Ltd Trims Holdings in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,551 shares during the quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd’s holdings in Athene were worth $2,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Athene in the first quarter valued at $97,524,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Athene by 285.5% in the second quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,693,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $114,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,200 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Athene by 61.2% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,814,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $189,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,725 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Athene by 182.7% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,451,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $98,000,000 after purchasing an additional 938,348 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Athene by 498.1% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 997,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,261,000 after purchasing an additional 830,513 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Athene alerts:

In other Athene news, Director Robert L. Borden sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.34, for a total transaction of $154,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total value of $351,267.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,774 shares of company stock worth $1,506,903. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATH. Truist Financial downgraded Athene to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist downgraded Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities downgraded Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Athene from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Athene from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.84.

Shares of ATH traded down $0.25 on Monday, reaching $89.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,725. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.39 and a 200 day moving average of $64.31. Athene Holding Ltd. has a twelve month low of $30.05 and a twelve month high of $90.25.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $1.64. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Athene had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 16.61%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 13.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.