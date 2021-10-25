ODIN PROTOCOL (ODIN) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $26,800.00

ODIN PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:ODIN) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 25th. One ODIN PROTOCOL coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000202 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ODIN PROTOCOL has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. ODIN PROTOCOL has a market capitalization of $2.23 million and $26,800.00 worth of ODIN PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001587 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.66 or 0.00069260 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.24 or 0.00070181 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.99 or 0.00101503 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,154.65 or 1.00179158 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,121.81 or 0.06538222 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00021502 BTC.

About ODIN PROTOCOL

ODIN PROTOCOL’s total supply is 89,337,061 coins and its circulating supply is 17,468,925 coins. ODIN PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @odinprotocol . The Reddit community for ODIN PROTOCOL is https://reddit.com/r/OdinProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ODIN PROTOCOL Coin Trading

