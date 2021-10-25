Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Coverage Initiated at Cowen

Stock analysts at Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Olaplex in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Olaplex in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Olaplex in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of NASDAQ OLPX opened at $29.00 on Monday. Olaplex has a 1 year low of $22.84 and a 1 year high of $29.80.

