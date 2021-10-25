Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

OLPX has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Olaplex in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Olaplex in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen began coverage on Olaplex in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Olaplex in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

NASDAQ OLPX opened at $29.00 on Monday. Olaplex has a fifty-two week low of $22.84 and a fifty-two week high of $29.80.

