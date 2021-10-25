Olin (NYSE:OLN) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $81.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Olin traded as high as $58.85 and last traded at $57.94, with a volume of 10154 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.40.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on OLN. TheStreet upgraded Olin from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Olin in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Olin from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays increased their price target on Olin from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Olin from $64.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.87.

In other Olin news, COO James A. Varilek sold 34,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $1,778,768.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $148,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OLN. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 1,185.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 951,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,693 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 202.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,388,688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,241,000 after acquiring an additional 930,144 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Olin by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,577,533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $674,357,000 after purchasing an additional 761,096 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Olin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,392,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.09, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.37.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. Olin had a positive return on equity of 28.77% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Olin (NYSE:OLN)

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

