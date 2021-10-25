Optimal Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,900 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $3,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $247.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $226.15 and a twelve month high of $267.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.05. The firm has a market cap of $70.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.79, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

BDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.00.

In related news, EVP James C. Lim sold 6,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.44, for a total transaction of $1,790,752.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total value of $64,451.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,093 shares of company stock worth $2,330,578. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.