Origo Reaches Market Cap of $5.85 Million (OGO)

Origo (CURRENCY:OGO) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. Origo has a total market cap of $5.85 million and approximately $774,938.00 worth of Origo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Origo has traded up 2% against the US dollar. One Origo coin can currently be purchased for $0.0133 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.05 or 0.00050874 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002677 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.56 or 0.00110424 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005025 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.26 or 0.00208391 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00010864 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Origo

Origo (CRYPTO:OGO) is a coin. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2018. Origo’s total supply is 681,277,830 coins and its circulating supply is 440,516,789 coins. Origo’s official website is origo.network . Origo’s official Twitter account is @OrigoNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Origo is medium.com/@origonetwork . The Reddit community for Origo is /r/origonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Origo Network presents a security protocol which aims to provide not only confidential transactions but also input/output data privacy for decentralized applications written in smart contracts. With the Origo privacy-preserving application platform (PPAP), application developers can create DAPPs with secure input/ output data without any knowledge about cryptography. To increase the level of anonymity, Origo bypasses the limitation of the public blockchain where information about each transaction is available for everyone through off-chain execution and proof of correctness. Other stages, such as verification of computation for privacy-preserving application, require on-chain computations. “

Origo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Origo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

