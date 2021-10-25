Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) released its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 19.69%. Packaging Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. Packaging Co. of America updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $2.040-$2.040 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:PKG traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $133.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,645,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,322. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $110.87 and a 52 week high of $156.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 69.20%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PKG shares. Truist started coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.91.

In related news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 14,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.52, for a total transaction of $2,142,189.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,519,961.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total transaction of $361,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

