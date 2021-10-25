PAID Network (PAID) Market Cap Reaches $49.04 Million

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 25th. During the last seven days, PAID Network has traded 14.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PAID Network coin can now be purchased for $0.59 or 0.00000937 BTC on major exchanges. PAID Network has a market cap of $49.04 million and $593,084.00 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001587 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.66 or 0.00069260 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.24 or 0.00070181 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.99 or 0.00101503 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,154.65 or 1.00179158 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,121.81 or 0.06538222 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00021502 BTC.

About PAID Network

PAID Network’s launch date was January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

PAID Network Coin Trading

