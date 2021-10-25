Paradiem LLC Boosts Holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Paradiem LLC boosted its position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Leggett & Platt makes up approximately 1.4% of Paradiem LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Paradiem LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Leggett & Platt worth $4,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Leggett & Platt in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 293.5% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 950.0% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

NYSE LEG opened at $47.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.74. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $39.25 and a 1-year high of $59.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 78.87%.

Leggett & Platt Profile

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

