Paradiem LLC Has $3.22 Million Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Paradiem LLC cut its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,105 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $3,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in MSCI by 2.9% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its holdings in MSCI by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MSCI by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in MSCI by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in MSCI by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total transaction of $1,557,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 251,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,881,859.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total value of $186,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,300 shares of company stock worth $3,254,214. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $649.09 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $627.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $550.50. The company has a market cap of $53.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.46 and a beta of 0.97. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $336.03 and a 12-month high of $667.07.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $498.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.25 million. MSCI had a net margin of 37.97% and a negative return on equity of 180.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MSCI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $523.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MSCI has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $621.43.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

Read More: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.