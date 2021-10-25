Paradiem LLC Makes New Investment in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Paradiem LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,447 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,160,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 33.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 57.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 399 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 8,000.0% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 324 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.20, for a total value of $587,145.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,914. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.47, for a total value of $798,842.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,901 shares of company stock worth $16,572,980. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $335.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $54.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.16, a PEG ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.12. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.75 and a 1 year high of $338.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $305.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.18.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $801.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.76 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 49.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Fortinet from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Fortinet from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fortinet from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.92.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

